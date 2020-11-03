Corrine 'Cory' Banda Gray
Born: April 14, 1959
Died: November 1, 2020
STERLING – Corrine "Cory" Banda Gray, 61, of Sterling, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Rock River Hospice & Home.
She was born on April 14, 1959 in Sterling the daughter of Calletano and Estella (Lopez)Banda. She married Michael K. Gray August 29, 1980. Cory had worked in the past at Products Unlimited for a few years, then at Dixon Developmental Center. She had retired from Jack Mabley Center in Dixon after 18 years. She continued helping with home care. She was a member of AFSCME and had enjoyed traveling, going to concerts and music; the CUBS and the BEARS; and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Mike; her sons, Michael (Andrea) Gray and Dustin Gray; herbrothers, Carl (Janis) Banda, Chris (Erin) Banda and Conrad (Edie) Banda; hergrandson, Ryder Lee Gray; nine nieces; and five nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Crystal Banda Mullen and Sandy Banda; and her brother, Oscar Banda.
A servic eand celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Cremation willtake place. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.
Memorialsmay be made to CaringBridge.org
for Cory Gray.