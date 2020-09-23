1/1
Corrine Gay (Floto) Gerdes
Corrine Gay Floto Gerdes

Born: January 31, 1933; Dixon

Died: September 19, 2020; Dixon

Corrine Gay Floto Gerdes died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Heritage Square in Dixon.

Corrine was born January 31, 1933, in Dixon, to Clifford and Jessie (Stackpole) Floto. She attended one-room Riverside School in the Kingdom, rural Grand Detour; graduated in 1950 from Franklin Grove High School; then graduated American Institute of Commerce in Davenport, Iowa. She was employed by L. J. Welch Insurance and Real Estate in Dixon for six years.

Corrine married Bernard "Bud" Gerdes on August 29, 1954, at Kingdom Evangelical United Brethren Church. She had been a member of Ogle County 4-H; Kingdom EUB Church; Immanuel Lutheran Church; Ruth Circle; Dixon Junior Women's Club; Church Women United; and Dixon Council of Churches. She was a 50-plus year member of Immanuel's choir, was a frequent soloist at weddings and funerals; taught Sunday School and Bible School; and was a 25-plus gallon blood donor to the American Red Cross. Corrine and Bud served the community delivering Meals on Wheels for over 20 years. Corrine left a legacy of music in the home and parental involvement at school.

Corrine is survived by one son, Brad (Betsy) Gerdes of Onalaska, Wisconsin; three daughters, DeAnn (Harvey) Williams of Dixon, Lori (Scott) Diehl of Aurora, and Sara Barry of Austin, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert Floto, of Momence.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years; her parents; and a brother, Neil Floto.

Visitation will be Sunday Sept. 27, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 6:00pm at the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon and also Monday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a funeral service at 10:00 am at the Immanuel Lutheran Church Dixon, IL, Pastor David Schweppe officiating. Private cremation will follow with burial of cremains at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.

Memorials have been established to Immanuel Lutheran Church and Heritage Square.

Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
