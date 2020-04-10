Sauk Valley News Obituaries
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Cupertina Gomez

Born: December 13, 1956; Durango, Mexico

Died: April 7, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – Cupertina Gomez, age 63 of Sterling, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her home.

Cupertina was born December 13, 1956, in Durango, Mexico, the daughter of Jose and Eligia (Diaz) Herrera. She married Ernesto Gomez on March 10, 2006 in Sterling. Cupertina was a cosmetologist for many years in Los Angeles, CA and most recently, she enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a member of Templo Bethesda in Rock Falls.

Survivors include her husband, Ernesto; her father, Jose Herrera of CA; one daughter, Brenda Cano of Sterling; one son, Eddie Cano of Sterling; five grandchildren, Eddie Jr. (19), Mercedes (19), Natalie (18), Katie (12) and Brendan (6); four siblings, Maria Cavada, Rene Herrera, Javier Herrera and Eva Herrera; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and two siblings, Jaime Herrera and Chema Herrera.

A private graveside service will take place at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling with Reverend Lucio Ezquevel officiating. Arrangements were completed with the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.

For online condolences, please visit mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
