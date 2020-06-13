Cynthia A. Garcia
1956 - 2020
Cynthia A. Garcia

Born: December 28, 1956; Morrison

Died: June 8, 2020; Rockford

STERLING – Cynthia A. Garcia, 63, of Sterling, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Cynthia was born December 28, 1956 in Morrison, the daughter of Frederick and Alberta (Faber) Michels. She married Monserrate "Pete" Garcia on August 1, 1980 in Sterling.

Cynthia was employed by DORS in Sterling as a personal assistant. She enjoyed baking and doing puzzles.

She is survived by her husband; one daughter, Maria Garcia of Sterling; two sons, Robert (Crystal) Garcia and James (Tasha) Garcia, both of Sterling; three sisters, Cheryl (Brian) Scykes of Rock Falls, Christine (Timothy) Scribner of Milledgeville and Carol Frias of Freeport; three brothers, Allen Michels of Sterling, Darrell (Julie) Michels of Minn. and Randy Michels of Ill.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Frederick Garcia; two brothers, Mark Michels and Larry Michels; and one sister, Cathleen Michels.

A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. In compliance with social distancing, only 10 visitors will be allowed in at a time and facemasks will be required.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home Rock Falls
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 11, 2020
Holding your hand as you took your last breath wad the hardest thing I've had to do, I miss you everyday! It's hard to not be able to call you and hear your voice or have you texting me everyday. You are the best mother anyone could ever ask for
Maria Garcia
Daughter
June 11, 2020
Cindy, We love you with all our hearts, memories will be remembered. You helped so many throughout your life and asked for nothing in return. I always thought you should have but you said it is done. We had some differences but always made do. Love you always Brian, Cheryl and Brianlee
Cheryl S. Scykes
Sister
