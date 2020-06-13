Cynthia A. Garcia



Born: December 28, 1956; Morrison



Died: June 8, 2020; Rockford



STERLING – Cynthia A. Garcia, 63, of Sterling, died Monday, June 8, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



Cynthia was born December 28, 1956 in Morrison, the daughter of Frederick and Alberta (Faber) Michels. She married Monserrate "Pete" Garcia on August 1, 1980 in Sterling.



Cynthia was employed by DORS in Sterling as a personal assistant. She enjoyed baking and doing puzzles.



She is survived by her husband; one daughter, Maria Garcia of Sterling; two sons, Robert (Crystal) Garcia and James (Tasha) Garcia, both of Sterling; three sisters, Cheryl (Brian) Scykes of Rock Falls, Christine (Timothy) Scribner of Milledgeville and Carol Frias of Freeport; three brothers, Allen Michels of Sterling, Darrell (Julie) Michels of Minn. and Randy Michels of Ill.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Frederick Garcia; two brothers, Mark Michels and Larry Michels; and one sister, Cathleen Michels.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls. In compliance with social distancing, only 10 visitors will be allowed in at a time and facemasks will be required.





