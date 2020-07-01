Cynthia 'Cindy' S. Hicks
Died: June 28, 2020; DIxon
DIXON – Cynthia "Cindy" S. Hicks, 65, of Dixon, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are being completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 1, 2020.