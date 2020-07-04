1/1
Cynthia S. "Cindy" Hicks
Cynthia 'Cindy' S. Hicks

Born: December 9, 1954; Dixon

Died: June 28, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Cynthia "Cindy" S. Hicks, 65, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at home.

Cindy was born December 9, 1954, in Dixon, IL, the daughter of Robert and Shirley (Middleton) Mooney. She married Gregory "Greg" Hicks on October 19, 1991, at St. Paul Lutheran in Dixon IL. Cindy was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dixon, IL. She was also a former board member of Sauk Valley Community Concert Association. Cindy had a beautiful voice and sang for many weddings and funerals. She was much loved by her family, a great cook, and always enjoyed sharing her home and pool with all.

She is survived by her husband, Greg Hicks; three daughters, Annie Bahr of South Elgin, Sara (Scott) Beauchamp of Dixon, LeAnne (Judd) Deppisch of Glenview; four grandchildren, Collin Beauchamp, Lauren Beauchamp, Greyson Deppisch, Brielle Deppisch; mother, Shirley Mooney of Dixon; two sisters, Karen (Chuck) Stephenitch of Dixon, Linda (Dean) Apple of Dixon; sister-in-law, Renee (Mike) Pro; and many nieces, nephews and family.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to Loveland Community House.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Schilling Funeral Home, Ltd. - Dixon
213 Crawford Avenue
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-4469
