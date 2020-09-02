D. Lavonne Vest



Died: August 31, 2020; Sterling



STERLING, IL – D. Lavonne Vest, 84, of Sterling, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at her home.



She was born in Marion, County, IL the daughter of Wilson and Lena (Dickey) Medder. She was a graduate of Wayne County High School, where she met and dated Jim Vest for 3 years. They were married on September 3, 1955 near Bluford, IL and would have celebrated their 65 anniversary this year. Lavonne was a member for over 60 years of the Rock River Christian Center in Rock Falls. She had enjoyed antiquing and collecting porcelain dolls.



Survivors include her husband, Jim; her children, Mark (Sue) Vest of AZ, Christine Vest of Sterling, IL and Matthew Vest of Houston, TX; her sister, Leila Powell of Nashville, IL; her brother, Jimmy Dean Medder of Omaha, NE; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, W. LaVern Medder.



Private family funeral services will be held on Saturday September 5, 2020 at the Rock River Christian Center in Rock Falls, with Pastor Brian Vickers officiating. There will be no visitation. Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.



Memorials may be made to the Rock River Christian Center.





