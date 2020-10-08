Dale 'Bo' A. Wiersema



Born: February 4, 1956; Morrison



Died: September 27, 2020; Glen, Minnesota



GLEN, Minnesota – Dale "Bo" Allen Wiersema, 64, passed away after a very short battle with metastatic melanoma of the brain, on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his residence in Glen, Minnesota.



Dale "Bo" was born on February 4, 1956 to parents Rosemary (Huizenga) and Bud Wiersema in Morrison, Illinois. He graduated from Prophetstown High School, and attended Central College in Pella, Iowa. While attending Central College, he helped the Central Dutch football team win the 1974 NCAA Division III championship.



Dale "Bo" worked for many years in farming, construction, asbestos abetment and resort caretaking. He was a real "jack of all trades." Bo loved to garden, fish, camping, doing woodwork, doing things with his granddaughter, Mykaela Emily and listening to his favorite, John Prine. He always had a big bear hug for you and a great joke to share. He was kind and welcomed everyone.



Bo is survived by his wife, Bunny; daughter, Myia (Charles) Paradis of Cook, MN; son, Eric Masurka (Alyx Emery) of McGregor, MN; granddaughter Mykaela Emily Paradis of Glen, MN; his father, Bud Wiersema of Morrison, Illinois; sister, Linda (Wiersema) Heiden of Galena, IL; brother, Gary (Susan) Wiersema of Fishers, Indiana; nephew, Todd (Angie) Heiden and their children, Cora and Gabe; nephew, Justin (Heather) Heiden and their children Jarrett and Brooke; niece, Katie (Brian) Phillippi and their children Grace, Jack and Samantha; niece, Jamie (Josh) Smith and their children Greyson, Garner, and Reese; and nephew, Nate (Sarah) Wiersema. Dale "Bo" is also survived by many aunts, uncles, in-laws, his Festivus family and dear friends.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Wiersema; and his grandparents.



Due to the present COVID-19 situation and coming winter, a memorial service to celebrate Bo's life will be held in the spring. We will all be able to celebrate Dale "Bo's" life the way he would have wanted.





