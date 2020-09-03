1/1
Dale Janssen
Dale Janssen

Born: October 27, 1933

Died: August 31, 2020

STERLING – Dale Janssen, 86, of Sterling, died Monday, August 31, 2020.

Dale was born October 27, 1933 in Lyndon Township, the youngest of six siblings born to John and Elizabeth Janssen. Dale was educated in rural and Sterling schools, graduating in 1951. After school he was a hired hand on a farm north of Sterling. In May of 1953, he was called to serve his country in the United States Army, serving 16 months in Korea. While in Korea, he was a truck driver and repaired roads.

Returning from the service, he married Mary Jane Bruns on January 8, 1956. They farmed in the Sterling area for several years. After retiring from farming, Dale drove trucks for Welder Supply of Rock Falls, He also worked for Woodworth Sales of Lyndon. In 1988, he was hired at Sinnissippi Centers of Dixon and was there for 28 years as a building and grounds supervisor, retiring in 2016. Also retiring from Dirks auction service for over 30 years.

While his children were in 4-H, he coached the Whiteside Haymakers 4-H softball team for 10 years. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling, serving three terms on the church council. Dale enjoyed watching his children's and grandchildren's sporting events. He also enjoyed dancing, golf, woodworking and watching the Chicago Bears.

Dale is survived by his three children, Connie (Chuck) Wessels of Galesburg, Rod Janssen of Sterling and and Lynette Rivera of Mason City; five grandchildren, Jennifer Rombout, Cari Janssen, Kelli Wessels, Katie (Dusti) Armstrong and Anthony Rivera; four great-grandchildren, Desirae (Jarrod) Carter, Destiny Pruitt, Ashlyn Pruitt and Jalen Johnson; three great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane of 52 years; his parents; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sally and Elmer Habben of Morrison, Lloyd and Bernice Janssen of Lyndon, Laurence and Lorraine Janssen of Rock Falls, Art and Nell Janssen of Prophetstown, Robert Janssen of Rock Falls, Robert and Jean Bruns of Wisconsin; and a nephew, Larry Janssen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home & Cremation, Sterling. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park, Sterling. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, mask and social distancing regulations will be enforced.

A memorial has been established to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. Memorials may also be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
