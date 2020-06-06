Damion D. Abney
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Damion's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Damion D. Abney

Born: February2, 1970

Died: June 2, 2020

ROCK FALLS – Damion Dean Abney, 50, of Rock Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 following an extended illness.

Damion was born in Pawtucket, RI on February 2, 1970, the son of Gillis and Nancy Abney. He attended Thome School and Rock Falls High School. Damion was employed at Allied Locke and Wahl Clipper. He previously owned Abney's 5th Quarter in Tampico, along with his parents. Damion loved working on his 1970 Chevy Chevelle, and of course, playing the lottery. He also loved fishing and camping with his son, Gavin.

Survivors include his son, Gavin (April) Abney; parents, G illis and Nancy Abney; one sister, Anita (Mike) Meier; two nephews, Kody (Mariel) Kester, and Matthew (Emily) Kester all of Rock Falls. Damion also has several aunts, uncles, and cousins all over the US.

Damion was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Tim Kester; two aunts, Barb Smith and Pat Pyron; and several cousins.

Due to social distancing requirements in place, a drivethrough viewing for family and friends to pay their final respects to Damion will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1st Avenue in Sterling on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. All those paying their respects are asked to remainin their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home. and follow signage and in the funeral home parking lot, as well as staff directions.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Damion's passing. Please don't hesitate to ask if you need anything. He was a wonderful person to know! He will be deeply missed by all. Your in our prayers
Jeri Hubbaed
Friend
June 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was a great guy
DeAnn Turner
Family Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved