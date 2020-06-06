Damion D. Abney
Born: February2, 1970
Died: June 2, 2020
ROCK FALLS – Damion Dean Abney, 50, of Rock Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 following an extended illness.
Damion was born in Pawtucket, RI on February 2, 1970, the son of Gillis and Nancy Abney. He attended Thome School and Rock Falls High School. Damion was employed at Allied Locke and Wahl Clipper. He previously owned Abney's 5th Quarter in Tampico, along with his parents. Damion loved working on his 1970 Chevy Chevelle, and of course, playing the lottery. He also loved fishing and camping with his son, Gavin.
Survivors include his son, Gavin (April) Abney; parents, G illis and Nancy Abney; one sister, Anita (Mike) Meier; two nephews, Kody (Mariel) Kester, and Matthew (Emily) Kester all of Rock Falls. Damion also has several aunts, uncles, and cousins all over the US.
Damion was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; brother-in-law, Tim Kester; two aunts, Barb Smith and Pat Pyron; and several cousins.
Due to social distancing requirements in place, a drivethrough viewing for family and friends to pay their final respects to Damion will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1st Avenue in Sterling on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. All those paying their respects are asked to remainin their cars at all times while in line at the funeral home. and follow signage and in the funeral home parking lot, as well as staff directions.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 6, 2020.