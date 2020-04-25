Sauk Valley News Obituaries
Daniel "Dan" Brown

Daniel R. 'Dan' Brown

Born: February 9, 1971; Chicago

Died: April 22, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Daniel Ray "Dan" Brown, 49, of Dixon, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home. He worked in the automotive industry as a welder, auto body rebuilder and painter for many years prior to his passing.

Dan was born February 9, 1971, in Chicago, IL, the son of Douglas and Arletta (Swartz) Brown. He was an avid motorcycle fan, and could be found either rebuilding or painting them with his dear friend, Bert Perry III. Dan was also very musically talented and enjoyed playing his guitar with Bert Perry IV. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

He is survived by his mother, Arletta Sharp; two sons, Matthew Gabbard of CO, Leland Brown of Orfordsville, WI; two grandchildren, Daymien Ellis, Tristan Gage Gabbard and special friend, Ursala Lee.

Dan was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Brown; stepfather, Bill Sharp; and dear friend, Audrey Benz.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial will be held at a later date.

A memorial can be directed to Granny Rose Animal Shelter in Dixon.

Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
