Daniel E. Smith Jr.
Born: March 12, 1968; Rock Island
Died: April 25, 2020; Dixon
STERLING – Daniel E. Smith Jr., age 52, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.
Daniel was born on March 12, 1968 in Rock Island, the son of Daniel and Thelma (Graham) Smith, Sr. He was in the US Navy for 6 years.
Daniel married Kerri Johnson on August 12, 1995 in Port Byron. He worked in computers for 20 years, then for JC Landscaping in Como, and most recently owned and operated the Paper Escape in Dixon.Daniel was active in the community helping with Table Top Game Clubs in Sterling and at Sauk Valley Community College, and was the DM and played in many DnD games at the shop, as well as telling the stories from years of gaming.
Survivors include his wife of Sterling; his parents of Galesburg; three daughters, Michala Smith of Dixon, Cheyenne and Samantha Smith both of Sterling; one son, Alexander Smith of Sterling; two sisters, Tammy (James) Davis of Wyo. and Melissa (Corey) Stephens of Galesburg; one grandson, Jaxson of Dixon.
Private services were held at the McDonald Funeral Home in Sterling with Pastor Jason Borton of Harvest Time Bible Church, Rock Falls, officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.