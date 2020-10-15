Daniel Rockwood
Born: February 21, 1973
Died: October 8, 2020
Dixon - Daniel Rockwood, a life-long mechanic, of Dixon, died, Thursday, October 8 th, 2020, at his home, at the age of 47.
Daniel was born February 21 st, 1973. The son of Steven Rockwood and Sandra (Bast) Rockwood. Daniel was a part of a very large family. There are too many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews to count. He was a huge family man and a very loving father. He was also known to be an amazing cook. He was always the one manning the grill at family cookouts and never failed to cook enough food for an army. Daniel had been a great mechanic even from a young age, he even built his first lawn mower engine at the age of 8 years old. He was known to be able to build or fix just about anything.
Survivors include his father; grandmother, Ruth Ann (Ross) Pullen; two sons, Daniel Ethan Rockwood of Blandinsville, Nicolas Wallin of Dixon; two daughters, Amber Harms of Florida, Madison Rockwood of Dixon; brothers and sisters, Ronald Rockwood Steven Rockwood Jr. Melissa O'Neill, Kristina O'Neill, Shane Bufford, Heather Rockwood, Haley Rockwood, Paige Rockwood, Skyler Drew.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sandra (Bast) Rockwood.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2pm Saturday, October 17 th , 2020 at the Elk's Page Park, 7883 South Lowell Park Road, Dixon Illinois. It will be at the pavilion at the left before entering the campground.
A memorial has been established. Memorials will be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, PO Box 592 Sterling, Illinois, and will be forwarded to the family.
If you would like to leave a message for the family, condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
.