Daniel V. Murnane
Born: September 27, 1936; Baltimore, Maryland
Died: September 26, 2020; Sterling
MORRISON – Daniel V. Murnane, age 83, died Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Citadel in Sterling.
Daniel was born on September 27, 1936 in Baltimore, Md., the son of Jeremiah and Ruth (Herman) Murnane. He married Barbara, the daughter of Herman Axelson and Helen DeBord, on September 1, 1967 in San Francisco, Calif. Daniel was employed with several government offices as well as Wells Fargo Bank in San Francisco. He served in the Army. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrison. Daniel enjoyed his animals and going for walks.
Survivors include his wife Barbara of Morrison; one daughter, Elizabeth (George) Borden of Steubenville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Lucas, Jacob, Emma and Maxamillion; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, his twin Timothy and Jeremiah Jr.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls with Reverend Slawomir Zimodro officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Happy Tails in Rock Falls
