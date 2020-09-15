1/1
Daniel W. Marshall
Daniel W. marshall

Born: October 16, 1961; DeKalb

Died: September 12, 2020; Dixon

DIXON – Daniel W. Marshall, age 58, of Dixon, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.

Dan was born October 16, 1961 in DeKalb, the son of William and Carolyn (Swanson) Marshall. He married Alycia Bend on July 28, 1984 in Dixon. Dan was employed at Blount International (formerly Woods) in Oregon for 38 years. He also owned and operated Ultimate Cleaners for 18 years. Dan was an all-around great guy and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his wife, Alycia Marshall of Dixon; his mother, Carolyn Marshall of Dixon; two sisters, Karen (Mic) Dowell of Indianapolis, Ind. and Sandra Marshall of Dixon; one brother, Michael (Patricia) Marshall of Dixon; four nieces; and four nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon. The funeral will follow on Tuesday at 5 p.m. with Reverend Tim Mitchell of the First United Methodist Church in Dixon officiating. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, a maximum of 50 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home and masks will be required when you enter the building.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Granny Rose Animal Shelter.

Online condolences may be sent to www.chapelhilldixon.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Sep. 15, 2020.
