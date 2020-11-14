Daniel W. Sadler Sr.
Born: July 3, 1947; Chicago
Died: November 12, 2020; Oregon
MT. MORRIS – Daniel W. Sadler Sr., age 73, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in Serenity Hospice & Home, Oregon, IL.
Dan was born on July 3, 1947in Chicago, IL, the son of Oscar and Mary (Howard) Sadler. Dan married Pauline Luepkes on December 24, 1966, in Rockford, IL. Dan worked as a printer for Kable Printing Company for 20 years, and after he retired he formed his own cab company (The Cab) in Dixon, IL for 25 years. He taught his children a good work ethic, and he himself was a hard worker. He was a Cubs fan, and loved all card games; one of his card games earned his family a trip to Disney; anyone that would stop by the house to visit, he would have a cold beer for.
Dan is survived by his wife: Pauline Sadler of Mt. Morris, IL; daughter, Angela (Jeff) Baker of Brown Deer, WI; son, RobertSadler of Oregon, IL; four grandchildren, Matt Sadler of Savanna, GA, Alexandria Baker of Brown Deer, WI, McKenna Sadler of Lincoln, NB, and Peytyn Sadler of Oregon, IL; and sister, Norma Hardesty of Byron, IL.
He is preceded in death by parents; son, Daniel Jr.; two brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be Monday November 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL with Rev. Frank Lay officiating. A drive through visitation in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL will be from 12 p.m. until service time. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes and American Cancer Society
.