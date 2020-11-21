1/1
Danny D. Snow
Danny D. Snow

Born: October 22, 1957; Washington, Iowa

Died: November 19, 2020; Fulton

FULTON – Danny D. Snow, age 63, of Fulton, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home.

Danny was born October 22, 1957 in Washington, Iowa the son of Lester and Bertha (Patterson) Snow. Shortly after his birth, Danny and his parentsmoved to Milledgeville, Ill. Danny graduated from Milledgeville High School in 1975. He attended Sauk Valley Community College andthe University of Iowa. He spent his career in social and human services.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Snowof Fulton; his sister, Anna (Steve, Jr.) Smice of Clinton, Iowa; two nieces ,Sybrina Stoptler of Milledgeville and Danyelle Lampert of Deerfield Beach,Fla.; and several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by hisparents; one niece, Tanda; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation rites will be accorded. There is no visitation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Fulton.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 21, 2020.
