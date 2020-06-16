Darlene E. Karr
Born: March 14, 1934; Cresco, Iowa
Died: June 12, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Darlene E. Karr 86, of Sterling, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at Regency Care of Sterling.
Darlene was born March 14, 1934 in Cresco, IA, the daughter of George and Georgina (Hart) Becker. She married Orville Karr on June 14, 1958 in Cresco, IA. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2012. Darlene attended New Life in Christ Church, Sterling, and taught Sunday school for 40 years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and spending time with family.
Survivors include one son, Jeffrey Karr of Downers Grove; two daughters, Darla Karr of Sterling and Yvonne (Mike) Hayward of Aurora; two brothers, Raymond Becker of Dakota, MN, and Eugene Becker of Waterloo, IA; six grandchildren, Jeremy Dunsing, Danielle (Sean) Harvey, Nadine Dunsing, Nathan Dunsing, Scott (Michelle) Hayward and Daniel (Krystal) Hayward; and five great-grandchildren. Skylar Harvey, Jaxson, Allison, Emerson and Lincoln Hayward.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Ronald Becker and Roger Becker.
Drivethrough visitation will be June 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling, followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery with Pastor Brian Vickers officiating.
A memorial has been established.
Online condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
