Darlene K. Koontz



Born: March 29, 1941; Stockton



Died: June 2, 2020; Mt. Morris



MT. MORRIS, IL – Darlene K. Koontz, age 79, passed away in her home on June 2, 2020 in Mt.Morris, IL.



Darlene was born on March29, 1941 in Stockton, IL, the daughter of Harold & Dorothy (Nielson) Toepfer. She attended Stockton High School. Darlene married Gary Morhardt for 20 years and they had two children; she married Rodney Koontz (her soulmate) on November 22, 1989 in Trinity Lutheran Church, Mt. Morris, IL.



Darlene held miscellaneous jobs, such as worked in grocery stores, Tractor Supply, Kable News & Dawson Subscription, Quebecor Printing for 10 years, and she retired from County Office of the Clerk/Recorder in 2005 after 11 years of service in the Recorder's Office.



Darlene enjoyed gardening, reading, enjoyed going to her grandchildren's sporting events, enjoyed trips to casinos, and she loved to travel.



Darlene iss urvived by her husband, Rod; daughter, Peggy Sue (John) Frazer; son, Greg(Ginger) Morhardt; stepdaughter, Jessica (Joel) Haines; brother, Harold Toepfer Jr.; grandchildren, Cody, Garrett, Tessa Morhardt; stepgrandchildren, Hanna Koontz, Emma and Jacob Haines; brother-in-law, Jeff (Mary Ann) Koontz;; two nieces; two nephews, and many cousins.



She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Duane; and son, John Owen Morhardt.



Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020 at 1 p.m.. in Oakwood Cemetery, Mt. Morris, IL with Rev. Josh Ehrler officiating. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, there will not be a visitation, so friends and family are welcome to send cards and remembrances to Rod and family at 536 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris, IL 61054.



Memorials to Serenity Hospice & Home.





