Darryl E. Wahler
Born: June 24, 1935; Berwyn
Died: March 10, 2020; Sterling
STERLING â€" Former CGH President and C.E.O., Darryl E. Wahler, age 84, of Sterling, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Rock River Hospice and Home. He is survived by his two adult children and a brother.
Mr. Wahler was born 24 June 1935 in Berwyn, Ill. His family moved to Guttenberg, Iowa in 1946. After high school graduation, Wahler entered the U.S. Navy where he served as a hospital corpsman in San Diego, Calif. and Bremerton, Wash.; following training as a Fleet Marine, he served with the Marine Corps in Japan and Okinawa. After being honorably discharged from active duty in 1956, Wahler worked as a deckhand on the Illinois River and in a Rockford machine tool factory before marrying in April 1957 and starting undergraduate studies at the University of Iowa later that year. Following a year didactic in Iowa's Master's program in healthcare management, Wahler served a residency in Pekin, Ill. From 1957 to 1963, he was in the Navy Reserve. He went on to serve as Administator/C.E.O. of hospitals in Brook and New Castle, Ind. and Chicago and McHenry, Ill. He came to Sterling Community General Hospital in 1980 and served there through building programs, a name change, and numerous service enhancements until 1996. He retired after 2 years at the hospital in Hoopeston, Ill. and then several more as C.E.O. of Medical Arts in Dixon before retiring again in 2002.
Wahler rejoined the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1980 and was retired as a Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman (E-8) in 1995. Later, he served 3 years on the Secretary of the Navy's Retiree Council. Active in a number of state and federal healthcare and community organizations, Wahler also had over 50 years of perfect attendance as a Rotarian, serving as President of Sterling's Noon Rotary in 1996 and the Twin City Sunrise Rotary in 2008-2009. He was a founder and volunteer at the local PADS homeless shelter and at one time was Board President of Sterling's St. Paul Lutheran Church of which he was a long-time member. Wahler also traveled to Cuba and China and twice to Great Britain and around the United States. He detested golf, but was an avid tennis player.
Mr. Wahler is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Will Crutcher) Wahler of Chicago; his son, Larry (Carla) Wahler of Sterling; and his brother, Denny Wahler of Mainesburg, Pa.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margery and by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wahler's ashes will be scattered, per his wishes.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in support of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Sterling and/or the local PADS homeless shelter.
