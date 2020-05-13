David A. Jostsons
Born: June 26, 1951; Marshalltown, Iowa
Died: May 10, 2020; Franklin Grove
FRANKLIN GROVE – David A. Jostsons, 68, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Franklin Grove Nursing Home.
David was born June 26, 1951 in Marshalltown, IA, the son of Janis and Elza (Kevesans) Jostsons.
Survivors include one brother, Karlis Jostsons of Rock Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents and fiancée, Linda King.
There will be no funeral services. Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be at a later date at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 13, 2020.