David A. Martin
David A. Martin

Born: September 21, 1961; Sterling

Died: November 9, 2020; Chicago

ROCK FALLS – David Allen Martin, age 59 of Rock Falls, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 in Chicago.

He was born on September 21, 1961 in Sterling, the son of Patsy Miller and Robert S. Martin. He was married to Rosemary Rohrbacker for 40 years. David worked as a carpenter and mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Rosemary of Tampico; his mother, Pat Miller of Sterling; his brother, Mitchell of CA; his aunt, Kay (Joel) Rameriz of TX and MO; his uncles, Dale (Stephanie) Heflin and Wayne Heflin of Sterling; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert S. Martin, and his grandmother, Mae Heflin.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Nov. 17, 2020.
