David A. Vanderlaan
Born: May 14, 1939; Morrison
Died: November 3, 2020; Sterling
MORRISON – David A. Vanderlaan, 81, of Morrison, IL, died Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at CGH Medical Center in Sterling, IL.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Ebenezer Reformed Church in Morrison, with Rev. Marv Jacobs officiating. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, November 20th, also at Ebenezer Reformed Church. The Morrison chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison.
Memorials to Ebenezer Reformed Church and Windsor Manor, Morrison, IL, have been established.
David was born May 14, 1939 in Morrison, IL, to John and Irene (Wagenecht) Vanderlaan in Morrison. He was educated in the rural Whiteside County Center and Hiddleson grade schools and was a 1957 graduate of Morrison High School. On February 6, 1959 he married Dorothy VanderVinne in Fulton, IL. He later married Linda Kay Norman on December 1, 1979 in Morrison. David served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves for 8 years. He farmed along with his father in the Whiteside County area his entire life. He was a member and served on the board of the Whiteside County Farm Bureau and also served on the board of the Farmer's Elevator. He was a member of Ebenezer Reformed Church where he taught Sunday school and served as an usher, deacon and elder. Dave will be remembered for his love of family, church, the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, and the lake.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; one daughter, Dawn (Scott) Meurs of Morrison; three sons, Dale (Michelle) Vanderlaan of Oak Park, IL, Douglas (Renee) Vanderlaan and Darwin (Lisa) Vanderlaan, both of Morrison; eight grandchildren, Stacy (Elliot) Worth, Cassandra (Maxwell Leib) Meurs, Grant and Beau Vanderlaan, Hanah (Bobby) Mathius, Benjamin Vanderlaan, Samantha (Nick) Volckmann and Cody Vanderlaan; one sister, Patricia (LaVerne) Pessman of Fulton; two step isters, Carol (Wayne) Meurs of Fulton and Donna (Irv) Schaver of Jacksonville, TX; two stepbrothers, Delbert Bielema of Morrison and Donald (Andra) Bielema of Sterling, IL; and one stepsister-in-law, Nancy Bielema of Rockton, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Amanda Conerly; one sister, Janet Vanderlaan; and one stepbrother, Willard Bielema.
To send online condolences, go to www.bosmarenkes.com