David A. White
1965 - 2020
David A. White

Born: April 26, 1965; Chicago

Died: October 16, 2020; Sterling

STERLING – David A. White, age 55, of Sterling, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Exceptional Care and Training Center in Sterling.

David was born April 26, 1965 in Chicago, the son of Daniel and Florence (Turek) White.  He grew up in Chicago and later moved to Sterling.

He is survived by two sisters, Ann M. Carson of Illinois and Patricia A. McHugh of Wisconsin; and one brother, Steven M. White of Minnesota.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service for a maximum of 25 people will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 First Avenue, Sterling, with The Very Reverend James R. Keenan officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Sterling.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 22, 2020.
