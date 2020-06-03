David H. Davis
Born: October 17, 1956; Morrison
Died: June 1, 2020; Prophetstown
MORRISON – David H. Davis, age 63, of Morrison, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown.
David was born October 17, 1956 in Morrison, the son of Jerrold and Mary (Wood) Davis. He was employed as a farmer for many years.
He is survived by three brothers, Rod (Kim Porth) Davis, Mike (Shelli) Davis and Jerry Davis, all of Morrison; and three stepsons, Richard (Angela) Graham of Champaign, Daniel (Nicoel) Graham of Camanche, Iowa and Bob (Crystal) Graham of Fulton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his girlfriend, Penny Graham.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Private burial will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.