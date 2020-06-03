David H. Davis
1956 - 2020
David H. Davis

Born: October 17, 1956; Morrison

Died: June 1, 2020; Prophetstown

MORRISON – David H. Davis, age 63, of Morrison, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Allure of Prophetstown.

David was born October 17, 1956 in Morrison, the son of Jerrold and Mary (Wood) Davis. He was employed as a farmer for many years.

He is survived by three brothers, Rod (Kim Porth) Davis, Mike (Shelli) Davis and Jerry Davis, all of Morrison; and three stepsons, Richard (Angela) Graham of Champaign, Daniel (Nicoel) Graham of Camanche, Iowa and Bob (Crystal) Graham of Fulton.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his girlfriend, Penny Graham.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
My sympathies go out to Rodney, Mike and Jerry and their families. Dave was always a kind, gentle man. He will be greatly missed.
Sue (Meier) Brinkman
June 2, 2020
Sorry for your families loss-hugs and prayers to all of you!!!!
Deb and Randy Roe
Friend
June 2, 2020
My thought's and prayers to the family. Rest in Peace David.
Judy Oudekerk
Friend
June 2, 2020
Thinking of his brothers at this time. Enjoyed visiting with Dave. He was a knowledgeable mechanic and a peaceful man who liked helping others when he could. Sorry for your loss.
Timothy vos
Friend
June 2, 2020
My sympathy to his family he was a good friend
Judy Rus
Friend
