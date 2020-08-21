David L. Grossman
Born: April 3, 1944; Dixon
Died: August 18, 2020; Dixon
AMBOY – David Lee Grossman, age 76, of Amboy died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at KSB Hospital, surrounded by his family.
He was born April 3, 1944 in Dixon, the eldest son of Burnham and Ethel (Larson) Grossman. David was a graduate of Amboy High School, Class of 1962. In high school, he played basketball, and was active in FFA, receiving the Illinois State Farmer Award and was also the sectional winner in swine. David was a lifelong farmer in Amboy and raised pigs. He also worked at Sensient in Amboy for 30 years.
David was active in 4-H as a youth, and then as a 4-H leader. He also served on the Lee Co. 4-H Fair premier committee. He was the youngest secretary for the Lee County Farm Bureau Board. He was also a member of the Lee Co. Locker Board, Methodist Church Board, and the Lee Co. Pork Producers.
David married Beth Harris on Dec. 1, 1968 in Bloomington, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents; and son- in-law, Daniel Otto.
David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Beth; three children, Chris (Cecilia) Grossman of Dixon, Allan (Amy) Grossman of Wichita, KS, and Erin Otto of Thurmont, Maryland; and six grandchildren, Nathaniel, Patrick and Victoria Grossman all of Dixon, and Nolan, Gage, and Katherine Grossman of Wichita, KS. He is also survived by one brother, Carl (Georgiana) Grossman of Amboy; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family memorial service will be held at the chapel at Prairie Repose Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Glenn officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Lee County 4-H Fair Board, the United First Church of Amboy or to the Amboy Fire Dept.
Arrangements were completed by Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com
