David L. Leffelman
Born: April 18, 1953; Amboy
Died: October 30, 2020; Rockford
AMBOY – David L. Leffelman, age 67, of Amboy died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at OSF St Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
He was born April 18, 1953 in Amboy, the son of Leonard and Frieda (Steder) Leffelman. Dave had worked for Benson Building Supply, had bartended at different restaurants and bars in the area, had been a partner in the Main Flower Shop and the Last Alarm in Amboy and had worked at Rayovac in Dixon for 10 years prior to retirement in 2019. Dave was a life time member of the Amboy Fire Department and golfed in the Tuesday night men's league at Shady Oaks. He enjoyed his Thursday 3 to 6 p.m. gatherings with friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Joanne Bennett and Diane Nielsen; and two brothers, Norman and Michael Leffelman.
Dave is survived by one sister, Mary Hackbarth of Amboy; one brother Randy (Karen) Leffelman of Aurora; his best friend Tim Ikens of Amboy; sister-in-law, Regina Leffelman of Lostant; and nieces and nephews, Frank (Shannon) Leffelman, Krista (Todd) Hobbs, Mike (Paula) Villarreal, Jennie (Jeff) Fleming, Al (Kari) Leffelman, Garrett (Angela) Leffelman and Jackie (Josh Helsel) Leffelman.
Visitation will be on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy. Funeral services will be Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jack Briggs officiating. Burial will follow at St Patrick Cemetery in Amboy. Face masks and social distancing required at the services.
A memorial has been established to the Amboy Fire Department.
Condolences can be left at www.thejonesfh.com