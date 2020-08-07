David Mueller



Born: April 26, 1945



Died: August 4, 2020



ROCKFORD – David Mueller, 75, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020.



He was born April 26, 1945 to Rev Luther C and Alice Mueller in Harvard, Illinois. He graduated Carthage College in 1967and obtained his Master of Divinity from Northwestern Lutheran Theological Seminary in 1971.



David served as pastor of Grace Lutheran Church in Syracuse, IN, Bethany Lutheran in South Bend IN, St. Paul Lutheran in Oregon, IL and St. Paul in Nachusa, IL. In 1986, he began work with Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, and later was program director of the general counseling and substance abuse programs. Before retiring in 2006, David worked with Sinnissippi Centers in Sterling as a program director and therapist.



David enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, and spending time with his grandchildren.



His survivors include his sons, Christopher (Traci) Mueller, Dixon, IL, and Michael Mueller, Oregon, IL; four grandchildren, Danielle, Bryanna, Ashlyn, and McKenzie; and two great grandchildren, Charlotte and Wyatt.



David was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jean Haldeman.





