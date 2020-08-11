I use to love next door to Dave and Marilyn on 11th Avenue as a kid. Dave was always nice to all of us kids in the neighborhood. He always would wave and say hello when we seen him in his work van anywhere in town. He and Marilyn were amazing neighbors and we would actually race to go shovel their sidewalk when it snowed because they were very kind people and we loved them as neighbors. Dave would tell us about the items he collected and stories behind some of them. I’m sorry to hear he passed but now heaven has a new angel.

Megan (Jones) Tague

Neighbor