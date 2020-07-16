1/1
David W. Druen
1962 - 2020
David W. Druen

Born: August 10, 1962

Died: July 13, 2020

STERLING – David Wayne Druen, age 57 of Sterling, died Monday, July 13, 2020.

David was born August 10th of 1962 to Oden and Alice Druen. Dave loved a good conversation, the Hennepin Canal, and was passionate about his family, his savior, Jesus Christ and the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife, Monica; his children, Monica Ann, Connor Lee, and Joshua; his grandson, Tyson; his sisters, Deborah Gooding(Jeff), Pam Brumley (Marc), and Karen Klingenberg (Scott); and many nieces and nephews.

Dave is preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, Gary Druen, and his sisters, Fran Henson and Lynn Strosky.

Cremation rites have been accorded with the McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established in his memory.

For online condolences, please visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 16, 2020.
