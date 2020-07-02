1/1
Davie Garnett Hughes
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Davie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Davie Garnett Hughes

Born: October 1, 1942; Liberty, Kentucky

Died: June 29, 2020; Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS – Davie Garnett Hughes, age 78, of Rock Falls, died Monday, June 29, 2020 peacefully at his home.

Davie was born October 1, 1941 in Liberty, Kentucky, the son of Kelly and Stacha (Burchell) Hughes. He married Theresa A. Sutton on January 27, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2002. He later married Suzann (Minshall) Young on February 23, 2004 in North Carolina. Davie was employed at Northwestern Steel and Wire as a welder for 32 years. He enjoyed golfing with his brother, Johnnie, hunting and fishing. Davie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.

He is survived by his wife, Suzann Hughes of Rock Falls; his mother, Stacha Hughes of Kentucky; two sons, Kelly Hughes of Florida and Jeffrey Hughes of Rock Falls; four stepsons, Donnie Lathrop of Rock Falls, Daniel (Lisa) Lathrop of Arizona, Eric (Amy) Lathrop of Texas and Kristopher (Jenna) Young of California; four sisters, Sandra of Kentucky, Patty of Kentucky, Vicky of Florida. and Deborah of Kentucky; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father; one daughter, Regina Fry; one son, Dale Hughes; two sisters, Laverne and Ruby; two brothers, Hollis and Johnnie; and one grandson, Jimmie Schultz.

Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are required to enter the church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved