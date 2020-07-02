Davie Garnett Hughes
Born: October 1, 1942; Liberty, Kentucky
Died: June 29, 2020; Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS – Davie Garnett Hughes, age 78, of Rock Falls, died Monday, June 29, 2020 peacefully at his home.
Davie was born October 1, 1941 in Liberty, Kentucky, the son of Kelly and Stacha (Burchell) Hughes. He married Theresa A. Sutton on January 27, 1962. She preceded him in death on May 3, 2002. He later married Suzann (Minshall) Young on February 23, 2004 in North Carolina. Davie was employed at Northwestern Steel and Wire as a welder for 32 years. He enjoyed golfing with his brother, Johnnie, hunting and fishing. Davie was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.
He is survived by his wife, Suzann Hughes of Rock Falls; his mother, Stacha Hughes of Kentucky; two sons, Kelly Hughes of Florida and Jeffrey Hughes of Rock Falls; four stepsons, Donnie Lathrop of Rock Falls, Daniel (Lisa) Lathrop of Arizona, Eric (Amy) Lathrop of Texas and Kristopher (Jenna) Young of California; four sisters, Sandra of Kentucky, Patty of Kentucky, Vicky of Florida. and Deborah of Kentucky; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father; one daughter, Regina Fry; one son, Dale Hughes; two sisters, Laverne and Ruby; two brothers, Hollis and Johnnie; and one grandson, Jimmie Schultz.
Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Memorial Park in Sterling.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are required to enter the church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to St. Mary Catholic Church in Sterling.
