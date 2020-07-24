Debbie Fane
Born: November 14, 1955; Joliet
Died: July 22, 2020; Oregon
OREGON – Debbie Fane, age 64, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her husband and daughters.
She is survived by her husband, Ed Fane; daughters, Lauren (Chris Corso) Fane and Courtney Fane; brothers, Brian Swindells, Mark (Kathy) Swindells, Michael (Laurie) Swindells; sister, Dana (Colby) Vogt; and many nieces and nephews.
Debbie was born November 14, 1955 in Joliet, IL to the late Robert "Bob" and Joan Swindells. She graduated from Lockport High School and went on to attend and graduate from College of St. Francis in Joliet, IL. On September 26, 1987 she married the love of her life, Ed Fane with whom she spent 32 wonderful years with. On September 4, 1989 and March 4, 1992 respectively, she welcomed two girls whose worlds she revolved around. No one who met Debbie could ever forget her kindness, compassion and beautiful smile. She lived for life's simplest pleasures. She enjoyed weekly walks with friends, kayaking along the river, laughing over margaritas, visits into the city and across the country for outings with her daughters, holidays spent with family, and there was never an animal she could turn her back on. Debbie was her daughter's biggest cheerleaders. There was never an event, sporting or otherwise, unattended. In her down time, she enjoyed art, photography and reading.
A private family service was held. As per her request, cremation rights will be accorded. The family was assisted by Farrell-Holland-Gale in Oregon, IL.
A memorial has been established in her memory and cards may be sent to 865 East Spring Creek Road, Oregon, IL 61061.
Please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
to leave a memory or condolence.