Debbie S. Wolf
Debbie S. Wolf

Born: June 19, 1955; Sterling

Died: October 3, 2020; Polo

STERLING – Debbie S. Wolf, age 65, of Sterling, died Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Polo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Debbie was born June 19, 1955 in Sterling, the daughter of Ronald and Ruth (Besch) Dravis. She was employed at Shell in Rock Falls for over 10 years and CVS in Sterling for over 20 years.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Gary) Wolf of Morrison; her sister, Jean (Ray) Dawson of Polo; two brothers, George (Sherry) Welker of Sterling and Bob Welker of Dixon; and two grandchildren, Zachary Hall and Jason Hall.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Joe Dravis.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
