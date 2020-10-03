1/1
Deborha K. Harms
Deborha K. Harms

Born: September 22, 1958; Freeport

Died: September 24, 2020; Rockford

FREEPORT – Deborha Kay Harms, 62, of Freeport, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford.

Deb was born September 22, 1958 in Freeport, the daughter of Clarence and Geraldine (Mayer) Janicke. Deb married Ronald Harms on September 29, 1984. She worked as a Realtor for Senior Realty and then managed Woodridge Estates. Deb had many passions and a heart for serving others. She was a board member of the Freeport Housing Authority. She enjoyed cooking and antiques, but most of all, loved being "Nana" to all of her grandchildren.

Surviving are her husband, Ronald Harms of South Beloit; parents, Clarence and Geraldine Janicke of Freeport, and mother-in-law, Betty Harms of Rock Falls; two sons, Nathan (Ashley) Harms of Freeport and Jeremiah (Shannon) Harms of South Beloit; daughter, Andrea (Vincent) Turner of Oak Ridge, Tennessee; sister and caregiver, Teresa (Rodney) Bufton of Freeport; brother, Michael Janicke of Freeport; 10 grandchildren, Faith, Jocelyn, Isabelle, Savannah, Brody, Amelia, Roman, Lexy, Geevantay, and Vincent Jr "Beans"; and one great-grandson, Carter . There are also too many close friends who Deb thought of as family to name.

Deb was preceded in death by her grandmother, Della Mayer; father-in-law, Kenneth W. Harms; brother-in-law, Stephen Harms; and special friend, Dori West.

Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. A family service followed the visitation.

A memorial has been established in her memory.

Please sign Deb's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Forreston - Forreston
203 S. 3rd Street
Forreston, IL 61030
(815) 938-2470
