Debra Higgins
Born: October 4, 1961; Silvis, IL
Died: June 19, 2020; Madison, WI
DIXON – Debra Higgins, age 58, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.
Debra was born on October 4, 1961, in Silvis, the daughter of Richard and Priscilla (Stanley) Thomas. She married Danny Higgins on July 24, 1982, in Erie. Debra was employed with Super Pantry in Dixon for several years. She loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Debra loved spending time with her family and grandkids.
Survivors include her husband, Danny, of Dixon; three daughters, Amanda (Timothy Peppers) Higgins of Dixon, Kala (Justin) Allen of Sterling, and Cassandra (Joshua Engel) Higgins of Dixon; two sisters, Kathy (Jeff) Williams and Claudette (Steve) Radke, both of Dixon; two brothers, Charles Thomas and Tim Thomas both of Dixon; six grandchildren, James, Joseph, Sophia, Eric, Camryn, and Jayson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Bob Thomas.
Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded. Arrangements were completed by the McDonald Funeral Home in Rock Falls.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jun. 23, 2020.