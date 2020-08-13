Delores A. Hicks
Born: September 7, 1945; Amboy
Died: August 10, 2020; Dixon
DIXON – Delores A. Hicks, age 74, of Dixon, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at her home.
She was born Sept. 7, 1945 in Amboy, Illinois, the daughter of Clarence and Leola (Hackbarth) Smith. Delores had worked at Fantasy Flavors in Amboy and Schreiber Foods/Con Agra in Dixon prior to her retirement. She had volunteered at the Leydig Center in Dixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Delores is survived by her children, Paul (Melody) Hicks of Amboy, Eva (Jerrold) Gurley of Arlington, and Mark (Laura) Hicks of Amboy; eight grandchildren, Erin Corbitt, Cordell Corbitt, Andrea Gurley, Ryan (Jackelyn) Gurley, Devon Gurley, Lindsay (Tyler) Hodapp, Andrew (Willow) Klein, and Allison Hicks; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Ed (Betty) Smith of Morton, IL; and two sisters, Darlene (Gene) Black of WI and Carol Fredericks of Amboy.
Cremation rites have been accorded, and there will be no services.
A memorial has been established to the Dixon Library.
Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent at www.thejonesfh.com
.