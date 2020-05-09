DeLores A. Northrop
DeLores A. Northrop

Born: July 13, 1929; Hampshire

Died: May 5, 2020; Oregon

DIXON – DeLores A. Northrop, age 90, of Dixon died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Oregon Living and Rehabilitation.

She was born July 13, 1929 in Hampshire, IL the daughter of Roy and Hilda (Schimpf) Becklinger. DeLores had owned and operated the Yarn Shop in Dixon for 6 years and worked at Raynor Garage Door in Dixon for 12 years. She was a member of the KSB Bridge Marathon Club.

DeLores married William F. "Bill" Northrop Nov. 22, 1947 in Harmony, IL. He preceded her in death April 18, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Chad Danekas; and one brother, William Robert Becklinger.

DeLores is survived by one son, Gregory Northrop of Machesney Park; two daughters, Robin (Paul) McNamara of Dixon and Karen (John) Curnutte of Tustin, CA; grandchildren, Jeffrey Danekas, Jacqueline (Nathan) Woodside, John T. (Lorena) Curnutte IV, Maggie (Joshua Fischer) Curnutte; and four great-grandchildren.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials have been established to the Dixon Food Pantry and Grannie Rose Animal Shelter.

Arrangements by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
204 S Ottawa Ave
Dixon, IL 61021
(815) 288-2241
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Loved DeLores and Bill. Such nice people!
Carl Baker
Friend
May 9, 2020
This message is for Robin and Paul. I thought so much of your parents and enjoyed working with them and you. I am so sorry to hear about your Mom passing away, and your Dad in 2018. They were such nice people and always a friend as are you. Love to you and your family.
Sandy Dempsey
Friend
