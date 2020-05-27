Dennis M. Chandler
Born: June 2, 1953; Amboy
Died: May 22, 2020; Paducah, Kentucky
ELLENTON, Fla. – Dennis M. Chandler, age 66 of Ellenton, FL and formerly of Amboy, died Friday May 22, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, KY.
He was born June 2, 1953, in Amboy, the son of Leo and Irene (Funfsinn) Chandler. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in social work. Dennis had been a juvenile probation officer for the State of Florida. He was also a member of the Air National Guard for 28 years and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lawrence Chandler.
Dennis is survived by two sons, Daniel Chandler of Visalia, CA and David Chandler of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by three sisters, Colleen Howard of Dixon, Patricia (Ed) Reglin of Amboy, Julie (Tom) Hoak of Polo; and three brothers, Eugene Chandler of Amboy, Dale (Glenna) Chandler of Mayfield, KY, and Kevin Chandler of Amboy.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Amboy.
A memorial has been established to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.
Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.