Dennis M. Chandler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dennis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dennis M. Chandler

Born: June 2, 1953; Amboy

Died: May 22, 2020; Paducah, Kentucky

ELLENTON, Fla. – Dennis M. Chandler, age 66 of Ellenton, FL and formerly of Amboy, died Friday May 22, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, KY.

He was born June 2, 1953, in Amboy, the son of Leo and Irene (Funfsinn) Chandler. He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in social work. Dennis had been a juvenile probation officer for the State of Florida. He was also a member of the Air National Guard for 28 years and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Lawrence Chandler.

Dennis is survived by two sons, Daniel Chandler of Visalia, CA and David Chandler of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by three sisters, Colleen Howard of Dixon, Patricia (Ed) Reglin of Amboy, Julie (Tom) Hoak of Polo; and three brothers, Eugene Chandler of Amboy, Dale (Glenna) Chandler of Mayfield, KY, and Kevin Chandler of Amboy.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at St Patrick Catholic Cemetery in Amboy.

A memorial has been established to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by the Mihm-Jones Funeral Home in Amboy.

Condolences may be sent online at www.thejonesfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihm-Jones Funeral Home
303 E Main St
Amboy, IL 61310
(815) 857-2611
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved