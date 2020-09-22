Dennis P. McClearin



STERLING – Dennis P. McClearin, 73, of Sterling, died Saturday, September 19, 2020, at St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.



He was born on April 18, 1947, in Benton, the son of William Dewey and Unita Fanny (Murphy) McClearin. He was a 1965 graduate of Rock Falls High School where he was on the wrestling team. He married A. Janet Torres on September 28, 1979, in Rock Falls. Dennis had worked as a Millwright with Union Local 2158 and was well respected among his coworkers and was dedicated to his job. In the past he enjoyed motorcycle riding. Dennis had done upholstery work on classic vehicles. He enjoyed watching the BEARS, fishing, and spending time with family, especially the grandchildren.



Survivors include his wife, Janet; his daughter, Sarah McClearin of Spring Valley; his son, Joshua McClearin of Sterling; his sisters, Margaret (Ron) Carroll and Bonnie Thompson, both of Sterling, and Helen (Greg) Anderson of Rock Falls; his grandchildren, Keelie and Alexander Cooper; Isaiah and Olivia McClearin.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Mask and social distancing requirements will be in effect, allowing 50 persons at a time to attend a public visitation Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 5:30 – 7:00 PM, followed by a time of reflection at the McDonald Funeral Home, 505 1 st Avenue in Sterling.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.





