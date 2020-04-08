|
Denton E. Swarts
Born: Oct. 15, 1936; Dixon
Died: April 1, 2020; Oregon
DIXON – Denton Eugene Swarts, 83, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Serenity Hospice and Home of Oregon.
Denton was born October 15, 1936 in Dixon, the son of Keith and Edna (Longanecker) Swarts. He was a graduate of Dixon High School and served in the Illinois National Guard. He married Terry Wasson on August 2, 1964. Denton was a lifelong farmer, embracing environmentally friendly techniques long before they became popular.
Survivors include his wife, Terry; one son, Shaun Swarts of Carrollton, Texas: one daughter, Tracey (Kelly) Revells of Greenville, SC; several niecesand nephews: four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and his cat Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Darlene Biller: one brother Duane; and one niece, Linda Kaecker.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established.