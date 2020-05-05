Denver J. Blosser
Denver J. Blosser

Born: March 15, 1998

Died: May 2, 2020

TAMPICO, IL – Denver John Blosser, beloved son of Edwin and Karla (Shrock) Blosser was born on March 15, 1998, at Tampico, IL. He went to be with Jesus in the early morning hours of May 2, 2020.

He leaves to mourn his departure, his sorrowing parents; two brothers, Todd and wife Mindy, Trevis and wife Kimberly; three sisters, Kenya and husband Mark Kropf, Krystal and husband Duane Baker, and Keisha at home; seven nephews; six nieces; six uncles; and seven aunts.

Respect will be given to the current situation. Burial will be in the Fairfield Amish-Mennonite Cemetery. Even though he will be greatly missed, we sorrow not as those who have no hope.

Arrangements are under the care of the Garland Funeral Homes.


Published in Sauk Valley News on May 5, 2020.
