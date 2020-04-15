|
|
Derek T. Hunter
Died: April 13, 2020
STERLING –Derek T. Hunter, 70, of Rock Falls died Monday, April 13, 2020 listening to music with his wife, Sally by his side at Rock River Hospice and Home. He was well known as "Derek The Doctor" for over 35 years.
At his request, cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no visitation, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established. Memorials can be sent to Schilling Funeral Home at P.O. Box, 592 Sterling, IL 61081 to be forwarded to his wife Sally.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Derek will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Sally, his family and friends.