Diane M. Warner
Born: June 6, 1931
Died: October 2, 2020
DE PERE, Wis. – Diane May Warner, 89, passed away October 2nd, 2020 at home surrounded by her family, following a courageous and spiritual journey with her cancer.
She was born June 6, 1931 in Fond du Lac, a daughter of the late Gilbert and Elizabeth Breunig Wirtz.
On October 11, 1949 she married Wesley Wayne Warner in Chicago.
Diane was a 1949 graduate of St. Mary's Springs Academy. She was active in Girl Scouts for many years. Diane was a former member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Morrison, IL, Holy Cross Church, Mt. Calvary and a current member of Resurrection Catholic Parish, Green Bay. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crafting, sewing, gardening, and traveling to spend time with family and friends.
Survivors include three sons, Alan (special friend Brenda Crye) Warner of West Allis, Gary (Denise) Warner of Sterling, IL, and David (Sheila) Warner of Dixon, IL; four daughters, Jeanie (Brian) House of Morrison, IL, Diana (David) Sino of Fort Madison, IA, Linda (William) House of Rock Falls, IL, and Karen (Richard) Binkowsky of DePere, WI, a "fifth daughter," Nancy Warner of Waukesha, WI; one daughter-in-law, Jackie Newell of East Peoria, IL; 14 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by one sister, Mary Beth (Joseph) Osiecki; two brothers, John (Darlene) Wirtz, and Paul (Mary Jo) Wirtz; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Wirtz; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley on May 3, 2001; a son, Steven Warner; a grandson, John Sino, one brother, Leo Marvin Wirtz; two sisters, Alice (Paul) Richter and Barbara (Denis) Jawson; a brother-in-law, George Warner Jr.; and a sister-in-law, Beverly (Keith) Olson.
Diane's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, October 8th, 2020 to St. Isidore, the Farmer Catholic Church, 308 Calvary Street, Mount Calvary, WI from 10 to 11:45 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Isidore following visitation at Noon. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Diane's family would appreciate a donation to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Research Fund.
Diane's family extends a heartfelt thank you to the Zacherl Funeral Home team, especially Dawn Nelson.
The family sends deep appreciation to Angels Touch Assisted Living and Aurora at Home Hospice, especially nurse Leah Steckart.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com
