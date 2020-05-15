Don m. hacker
Born: May 23, 1926; Eagle Point, IL
Died: May 12, 2020; Sterling, IL
STERLING – Don M. Hacker, 93, died May 12, 2020 at Citadel of Sterling. He was born May 23, 1926 in Eagle Point IL, the son of Glenn and Alta (Spencer) Hacker.
Don enlisted in the Army at age 18 and was stationed in Germany from 1945-1946. He began his service during the Battle of the Bulge and assisted in liberating the Dachau Concentration Camp after. Upon returning home to Rock Falls and resuming a semblance of a normal life, he met and ultimately married the love of his life Joahn Tritz on May 22, 1948. They had just celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary when Joahn sadly passed in June of 2019. The pair shared a love of traveling, camping, boating and hiking, often times hunting for morel mushrooms or drowning a worm in some random lake to catch a fish. Don's easy going, friendly manner made him the man who never knew a stranger - making fast friends wherever his day took him. The two of them traveled extensively throughout the United States never missing an opportunity to experience something off the beaten path - a funky bar, restaurant or hunting for unique locally made crafts and foods. Don would often say he was a jack of all trades, but master of none! He worked as a machinist, told funny stories of his days as a bread delivery driver and worked for his father-in-law at Tritz Implement Co. for many years as a mechanic. He then settled at Northwestern Steel and Wire as a welder in 1964, retiring in 1989.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a sister, Charlotte and brother, Lauren. Survivors include three daughters, Nancy Breed of Sterling, IL, Patti (Steve) Miller of Las Vegas, NV, Karen McNeill of Beaverton, OR; one son, David (Donna) Hacker of Peoria, AZ; two brothers Chuck Druce of Hot Springs Village, AR and Al Druce of Sterling, IL; seven grandchildren, Alex Breed, Jenny Breed, Randy Breed, Richard Hacker, Andrew Hacker, Stephen McNeill, Kevin McNeill; four great grandchildren, Madeline, Gwendolyn, Charlotte, and Wesley Hacker.
There are no services scheduled at this time. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future date.
A Memorial will be established. Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home PO Box 592 Sterling, IL 61081, and will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 15, 2020.