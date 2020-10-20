1/1
Donald A. Little
Donald A. Little

Born: December 5, 1930;

Died: October 17, 2020

STERLING – Donald A. Little, 89, of Sterling, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Hospice of the Rock River Valley.

Donald was born December 5, 1930 in Sterling, the son of David and Evelyn (Gettle) Little. He married Lucretia Gary on September 21, 1952 in Rock Falls. She preceded him in death onSeptember 29, 2016

Survivors include two daughters, Chris (Alan Pfeifer) Shelley and Amy (Bryan) Blackburn, both ofSterling; one son, Tim (Helen Marsh) Little of Coleta; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and sister, Marian Schulte.

Donand Lucretia owned and operated Cities Service Oil Compan,y as well as many Citgo gas stations in Rock Falls and surrounding areas.

The couple, along with family and friends, enjoyed many summers at their cabins in Rock Falls and Lake Mills, Wisconsin. After retiring, Don and Lucretia wintered in Zephyrhills, Florida with three othercouples from Sterling. There, Don enjoyed many days of golf, followed by happy hour with these close friends.

Don was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was well known in thec ommunity and will be missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m.on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home and Cremation, Sterling, with Pastor Scott Porter officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing will be followed. Burial will follow at RiversideC emetery, Sterling.

In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established to the Alzheimer's Association and Parkway Center in Sterling.

Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.

Arrangements were completedby Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schilling Funeral Home
702 1st Ave
Sterling, IL 61081
(815) 626-1131
