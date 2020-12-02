Donald E. AndersonBorn: July 22, 1952Died: November 28, 2020Donald E. Anderson 68 of Rock Falls passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at CGH Medical Center with family by his side.He was born on July 22, 1952 in Springfield, IL the son of William E. "Bill" and Shirley Anderson and had served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Linda Hindley on January 5, 1973.Don worked many years at C&J Speed and Auto Parts in Sterling and retired as an owner/operator truck driver. He also held the position of Montmorency Township Road Commissioner from 1997 - 2009.He is survived by his wife, Linda; his two daughters: Amy (Karl Stange) Anderson and Betsi (Wally) Zweifel; five grandchildren: Justin (Stormi) Andrew, Chad (Nicole Ellis) Andrew, Cameron Anderson, Evan Anderson and Hallie Zweifel; his brother Terry Anderson of Rock Falls and his sister Pat Holder of Springfield' six great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents.Cremation will take place and there will be no visitation. Burial will be at a later date.Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.