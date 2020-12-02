1/1
Donald E. Anderson
1952 - 2020
Donald E. Anderson

Born: July 22, 1952

Died: November 28, 2020

Donald E. Anderson 68 of Rock Falls passed away Saturday November 28, 2020 at CGH Medical Center with family by his side.

He was born on July 22, 1952 in Springfield, IL the son of William E. "Bill" and Shirley Anderson and had served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He married Linda Hindley on January 5, 1973.

Don worked many years at C&J Speed and Auto Parts in Sterling and retired as an owner/operator truck driver. He also held the position of Montmorency Township Road Commissioner from 1997 - 2009.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; his two daughters: Amy (Karl Stange) Anderson and Betsi (Wally) Zweifel; five grandchildren: Justin (Stormi) Andrew, Chad (Nicole Ellis) Andrew, Cameron Anderson, Evan Anderson and Hallie Zweifel; his brother Terry Anderson of Rock Falls and his sister Pat Holder of Springfield' six great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and there will be no visitation. Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements by McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory.


Published in Sauk Valley News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 30, 2020
I remember picking up Don in the morning for school and driving to Rock Falls to pickup Linda. Car was a two seater she had to sit on Dons lap. Sorry I didn't look you guy before this we all think there will be one more day.
David Brandon Jr.
Classmate
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers for you and your family.
Tifanie Bushaw
November 30, 2020
So sorry to hear this. My Mom, Josie, My daughter Natalie and I sending prayers to comfort your family.
Brenda Juhl
Family
November 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to you all! My Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Shelly Horwedel
Family Friend
November 29, 2020
Don will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. RIP my friend
Robin Shinault
Family Friend
November 29, 2020
Love you Donny, R.I.P nephew,you are now with all we have lost. See you one day and we can talk forever.
Sandy Engle
Family
November 29, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Gary Scott
Friend
