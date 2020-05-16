Donald E. Shank
Born: May 9, 1939; Dixon
Died: May 12, 2020; Freeport
FREEPORT – Donald E. Shank, age 81 of Freeport, IL, passed away at Manor Court in Freeport on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
He was born May 9, 1939 in Dixon, IL, the son of the late Millard and Bernice (Kime) Shank. He was a graduate of Dixon High School and attended Sauk Valley and Highland Community College. Donald worked as a machinist for Dixon Marquette Cement. He was a perfectionist who loved woodworking and mowing his lawn with his John Deere. He also enjoyed his dogs and traveling every summer with his wife, visiting all lower 48 states with their 5th wheel.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Shank of Cedarville, IL; stepdaughter, Deborah (Mark) Mullen of Nora, IL; 4 sons; 3 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick (Ellie) Shank of Dixon and Bob Shank of Wildwood, FL; and his dog, Jake.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepsons, Brian and Bradford; and sister-in-law, Cindy Shank.
A private interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport.
A memorial fund has been established for the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in Sauk Valley News on May 16, 2020.