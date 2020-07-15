1/1
Donald L. "Don" Hughes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald "Don" L. Hughes Sr.

Born: June 4, 1929; Martelle, Iowa

Died: July 11, 202; Clinton, Iowa

SAVANNA – Donald "Don" L. Hughes Sr., 91 of Savanna, Illinois died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Alverno in Clinton, Iowa.

A graveside service will be held at Clinton Lawn Cemetery on Friday July 17 at 11 a.m., with Reverend Dave Yim from the First United Methodist Church, Savanna officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Carroll County Help Center.

Donald was born on June 4, 1929 in Martelle, Iowa to Emmet O. and Etta Marie Barker Hughes. Don enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1946, and served 3 years in the military police, protecting the Panama Canal. Upon returning to the States, he began working for the Milwaukee Road as a passenger conductor, and then as a brakeman and conductor on freight lines. His career with the Milwaukee Road/SOO Line lasted 43 years. After retiring in 1991 his attention turned to golf, playing billiards with his brother Harold, and building model train layouts in the basement of his home. His love of the outdoors found him helping Ron Hagen at the Palisades golf course and engaged in lawn and landscaping projects at Savanna First United Methodist Church.

Don married Norma L. Sims from Clinton, Iowa on May 5, 1951; she passed on October 27, 2008. Together, Don and Norma enjoyed golfing, fishing, travel, and raising funds for the Tebala Shrine. Both were members of Savanna First United Methodist Church.

Don will be dearly missed by his daughter, Nancy Sweitzer of Milledgeville, IL; a son, Donald L. Hughes Jr of Aransas Pass, Texas; and a granddaughter, Allison Sweitzer Eilers of Bloomington, Minnesota.

Donald was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and one brother.

Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sauk Valley News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
309 Chicago Ave
Savanna, IL 61074
(815) 273-2264
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved