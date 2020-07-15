Donald "Don" L. Hughes Sr.Born: June 4, 1929; Martelle, IowaDied: July 11, 202; Clinton, IowaSAVANNA – Donald "Don" L. Hughes Sr., 91 of Savanna, Illinois died Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Alverno in Clinton, Iowa.A graveside service will be held at Clinton Lawn Cemetery on Friday July 17 at 11 a.m., with Reverend Dave Yim from the First United Methodist Church, Savanna officiating.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Carroll County Help Center.Donald was born on June 4, 1929 in Martelle, Iowa to Emmet O. and Etta Marie Barker Hughes. Don enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1946, and served 3 years in the military police, protecting the Panama Canal. Upon returning to the States, he began working for the Milwaukee Road as a passenger conductor, and then as a brakeman and conductor on freight lines. His career with the Milwaukee Road/SOO Line lasted 43 years. After retiring in 1991 his attention turned to golf, playing billiards with his brother Harold, and building model train layouts in the basement of his home. His love of the outdoors found him helping Ron Hagen at the Palisades golf course and engaged in lawn and landscaping projects at Savanna First United Methodist Church.Don married Norma L. Sims from Clinton, Iowa on May 5, 1951; she passed on October 27, 2008. Together, Don and Norma enjoyed golfing, fishing, travel, and raising funds for the Tebala Shrine. Both were members of Savanna First United Methodist Church.Don will be dearly missed by his daughter, Nancy Sweitzer of Milledgeville, IL; a son, Donald L. Hughes Jr of Aransas Pass, Texas; and a granddaughter, Allison Sweitzer Eilers of Bloomington, Minnesota.Donald was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and one brother.Law Jones Funeral Home in Savanna is handling arrangements.