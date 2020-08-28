Donald Leroy Gaffey
Born: February 16, 1930; Sterling
Died: August 25, 2020; Sterling
STERLING – Donald Leroy Gaffey, 90, of Sterling, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by his family at Morningside of Sterling.
Donald was born February 16, 1930 in Sterling, the son of Leroy and Mabel (Conyne) Gaffey. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Mary Lou Morgan on June 9, 1950 in Sterling. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2016.
Don worked at Northwestern Steel & Wire for over 30 years. He retired at age 54, and moved to California, where he enjoyed playing senior softball, and where he won the Senior Softball World Series twice. Don loved baseball his entire life, coaching Little League in Sterling for many years. He was an avid pool player, teaching all his grandchildren his passion. He loved God, his family and his country. He will be greatly missed and always loved.
Survivors include one daughter, Pam (Allan) Hess of Dixon; two sons, Dan (Kim) Gaffey of Sterling and Stan Gaffey of Glen Ellyn; nine grandchildren, Kye (Mary) Gaffey, Brent (Sira) Gaffey, Kody (Lauren Willis) Gaffey, Kate (John Farrell) Steeby-Gaffey, Abby (Justin) Bilderback, Angela Hess, Caleb (Andrea) Hess, Daniel Gaffey, and Kate Gaffey; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Howard; daughter, Jan Gaffey; grandson, Grant Gaffey; granddaughter,Emily Gaffey.
The family extends gratitude for the wonderful care provided by Morningside of Sterling and Gaffey Hospice.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery, Sterling.
A memorial has been established to the Wounded Warrior Project
and Gaffey Hospice, Sterling.
Memorials may be sent to Schilling Funeral Home, P.O. Box 592, Sterling, IL 61081 and will be forwarded to the family.
Condolences may be sent to www.schillingfuneralhome.com