Donald O. BeaneBorn: July 4, 1921; Clinton, IowaDied: November 16, 2020; SterlingSTERLING – Donald O. Beane, age 99, of Sterling, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Citadel Care Center in Sterling.Donald was born July 4, 1921 in Clinton, Iowa ,the son of Howard and Winifred (Connor) Beane. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and later married Geneva Handley on June 10, 1944 in Dixon. She preceded him in death on June 16, 2018. Donald was employed at LaFever's Market in Dixon, Murphy's Market in Dixon and then owned and operated People's Market in Sterling from 1969 to 1988. For 50 years, his Army unit met every other year, then eventually every year. Ten years ago, he was able to enjoy the Honor Flight to Washington DC with his grandson. Donald was also an avid Cardinals fan.He is survived by two daughters, Judith Atwell of Sterling and Terri (Ed) Staelens of Sterling; one grandson, Scot (Tabitha) Atwell of St. Charles, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and one sister, Betty Andresen.A private funeral service will take place at a later date.A memorial has been established. Arrangements were completed by Chapel Hill Funeral Home in Dixon.